First Pics: Rana Daggubati Ties The Knot With Miheeka Bajaj; Ram Charan Poses With 'Hulk'

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj are now husband and wife. The couple tied the knot in Hyderabad on Saturday, August 8.

Joel Kurian
It’s official! Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj are now husband and wife. The couple tied the knot in Hyderabad on Saturday. Rana and Miheeka got married as per Telugu and Marwari rituals. Pictures and videos of the ceremony had started going viral as a 360-degree live streaming had been enabled for people to participate virtually amid the COVID-19 pandemic.  In one of them, the duo was seen taking the ‘’pheras.’ 

However, the first pictures were shared by fellow Tollywood star Ram Charan. 

The bride and the groom looked stunning in traditional attire, with the former dressed in a cream kurta, veshti and shawl, while Miheeka wore heavy traditional jewellery over her lehenga. 

Ram Charan, along with wife Upasana, too complemented the couple well, as they twinned in white ethnic attires. The RRR star also shared a quirky pic of them posing with masks on their faces and quipped that the’Hulk’ had got married.

Earlier, in the day, Tollywood stars Samantha Akkineni and Allu Arjun too were clicked as they arrived at the venue, Ramanaidu Studios in Hyderabad.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Rana’s uncle Venkatesh, and Nagarjuna Akkineni too were a part of the rituals.

Earlier in the day, the Baahubali star had shared a pic with Venkatesh and his father Suresh Babu and stated that he was ‘ready.’

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Pictures from the numerous ceremonies like Mehendi had been going viral in the last few days.  

Rana, known for his evil Bhalladeva act in Baahubali, has also featured in numerous Bollywood films like Dum Maro Dum, Baby and Housefull 4. Miheeka runs an event management company.

