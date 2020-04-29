Ram Charan Recalls The Time His Father Chiranjeevi Had Beaten Him Up With A Police Belt

Superstar Ram Charan in an interview with a news portal had revealed that he has been beaten by his father Chiranjeevi only once. Ram Charan further said that his dad beaten him with a police belt gifted by his grandfather for uttering bad words.

Ram Charan and his father share a good father-son relationship. There was hardly any rumour about the two having an argument or a misunderstanding between each other. Speaking about the incident, Ram Charan added that he had been beaten by Chiranjeevi once in his childhood when he was 8 years old. Ram mentioned that he had noticed his driver and security guard talking to each other and picked up a few words which were unfamiliar to him at that time. Ram Charan then added that he was confused and asked his uncle about those words, and it happened so that Chiranjeevi too returned home. Later, Ram Charan’s uncle told Chiranjeevi about it. Chiranjeevi then confronted Ram Charan and beat him with a police belt. Chiranjeevi also warned him to never use those words ever again.

In an interview, the actor was questioned about Upasana’s bonding with his father as well. The actor simply replied that Chiranjeevi is like a best friend to Upasana. He revealed that he often hesitates to sit with his father and talk for a couple of minutes. However, Upasana will walk up straight to him and strike up a conversation. Further on, he added that Upasana is not perfect in speaking Telugu and often mixes dialects from Telangana and Andhra, therefore Chiranjeevi has asked her to learn the language and its dialects. Ram revealed that this too became a huge factor in their friendship and thus, the two became good friends. Ram Charan concluded that Upasana has probably got more support from his father Chiranjeevi than him.

