Ram Charan Gets A Dialogue Delivery Challenge From His Young Fan In Poland | Watch

Social media is a place where people are always seen introducing and following interesting challenges and trends to keep themselves entertained. Recently, a young boy from Poland has taken the social media by a storm when he challenged Telugu superstar Ram Charan. The young boy challenged Ram Charan to deliver a famous dialogue that his co-star Jr NTR had said in a movie.

Ram Charan's young fan challenges him to say his 'RRR' co-star Jr NTR's dialogues

Ram Charan has a massive fan following in the south Indian film industry, but the actor enjoys a huge fan following across the globe as well. A video of the young fan of Ram Charan has been doing the rounds on social media. He not only just challenged the actor to deliver a dialogue of his co-star Jr NTR, but also delivered the dialogues himself on camera in the Telugu language. Watch the video below.

My dialogue delivery CHALLANGE to Mighty Young MEGA Star @AlwaysRamCharan

Hello Mr. Ram Charan😊

I want you to accept this dialogue challenge originally delivered by @tarak9999 who is your Close #friend and a co-star OF #RRRMovie

I did My best and hoping you do it 🙏

Cheers😊 pic.twitter.com/NS77GcEXPL — zbigniew ( Bujji) (@ZbigsBujji) April 26, 2020

What is next for Ram Charan?

Ram Charan had a busy 2019 and saw the release of three films which included Sye Raa Narasimha and Vinaya Vidheya Rama. RRR is an upcoming film starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. It is a period drama film and is set to release on January 8th, 2021. Check out the a clip from RRR below.

