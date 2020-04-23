Kajal Aggarwal & Ram Charan Starrer 'Yevadu' Interesting Trivia; Read

Yevadu is a 2014 Telugu-language action thriller helmed and co-written by Vamshi Paidipally. The movie features Rama Charan, Shruti Haasan, Amy Jackson, Allu Arjun and Kajal Aggarwal in prominent roles. Yevadu was bankrolled by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Yevadu was made on a massive budget of Rs 350 million. The action-thriller was much loved by fans and critics alike. Yevadu managed to collect more than Rs. 650 million at the box office and became one of the massive success of the year. Here are few interesting trivia about the Kajal Aggarwal and Ram Charan starrer Yevadu.

ALSO READ| Kajal Aggarwal's Best Moments From 'Dhada' Her Fans Must Check Out | Watch Videos

Kajal Aggarwal starrer Yevadu Trivia

Ram Charan and Allu Arjun collaborated with each other for the first time in Yevadu. However, they did not get the opportunity to share screen space together.

The majority portion of the movie was shot in Hyderabad and Vishakhapatnam, mostly in Ramoji Film station. Two songs from Yevadu were shot in Bangkok and Switzerland.

ALSO READ| Kajal Aggarwal Contributes Rs 2 Lakhs To Chiranjeevi-led Corona Crisis Charity

The plot of Yevadu was partially inspired by John Woo directed movie Face/Off of the year 1997. The story revolves around the life of two strangers Charan and Satya.

After the item song Pimple Dimple was released, photos of Shruti Hassan were leaked on the internet. The photos were taken at awkward angles. Upon learning that her vulgar photographs have been leaked, Shruti Hassan filed an FIR at a police station in Hyderabad.

ALSO READ| Kajal Aggarwal's Best Scenes From The Movie 'Sita' That Will Hit Fans With Nostalgia

The movie turned out to be a massive chartbuster and went on to become one of the biggest hits of the year 2014.

Yevadu was later dubbed in Tamil with the title Magadheera and also in Malayalam as Bhaiyya My Brother. It was also dubbed in Hindi with the same title.

ALSO READ| Kajal Aggarwal's Best Scenes From The Prabhas Starrer Telugu Film 'Sabse Badhkar Hum'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.