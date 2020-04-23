Kajal Aggarwal & Ram Charan Starrer 'Yevadu' Interesting Trivia; Read

Quick links:
Yevadu is a 2014 Telugu-language action thriller helmed and co-written by Vamshi Paidipally. The movie features Rama Charan, Shruti Haasan, Amy Jackson, Allu Arjun and Kajal Aggarwal in prominent roles. Yevadu was bankrolled by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations.
Yevadu was made on a massive budget of Rs 350 million. The action-thriller was much loved by fans and critics alike. Yevadu managed to collect more than Rs. 650 million at the box office and became one of the massive success of the year. Here are few interesting trivia about the Kajal Aggarwal and Ram Charan starrer Yevadu.
