Ram Charan Shares Affectionate Post With Wife Upasana Kamileni On 11th Wedding Anniversary

Why you're reading this: Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni are celebrating their 11th wedding anniversary today (June 14). The RRR actor shared a monochrome picture of him with his wife, along with a note stating that the year together have been 'awesome'. This year is going to be extra special for the couple as they are expecting their first child.

Three things you need to know

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni got married on June 14, 2012.

The couple are celebrating 11 years of their wedding.

They announced the pregnancy last year.

Ram Charan's anniversary wish to wife Upasana

In the image, Ram Charan is giving a peck to his wife, Upasana Kamineni, on her head. The actor captioned the photo saying, "It’s been an awesome 11 years," followed by a heart emoticon. Soon after he shared the post, his cousin Varun Konidela commented with a heart emoticon.

The actor got engaged to Upasana in December 2011 after dating for several years. Now, they are looking forward to welcoming a new member into the Konidela family as the couple are expecting their first child. Upasana is obviously excited and has been sharing details about her journey into motherhood.

When Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni hosted a baby shower

Earlier this year, Upasana hosted three baby showers, which were attended by the Konidela and Kamineni families. She shared a post on her Instagram handle summing up all three baby showers. The image features Ram Charan’s parents Chiranjeevi and Surekha Konidela and his sisters Sreeja Kalyan and Sushmitha. Apart from them, Sania Mirza can also be seen in the baby shower album.

On the work front, Ram Charan is basking in the success of his film RRR. The movie's viral track Naatu Naatu won the Oscars for the Best Original Song. Next, the actor will be seen in Game Changer, co-starring Kiara Advani. The movie is scheduled to release next year.