'RRR' Director SS Rajamouli Reveals Why He Will Not Direct Pawan Kalyan In A Movie

Pawan Kalyan is considered to be one of the biggest stars in the South Indian film industry. He has appeared in numerous successful films. However, Baahubali director SS Rajamouli revealed in a recent interview that he would not want to work with Pawan Kalyan and his reason is valid as well.

SS Rajamouli talks about why he cannot direct Pawan Kalyan

SS Rajamouli recently spoke about how he had once met with South Indian superstar Pawan Kalyan with the intention of making a movie. However, things failed to materialise and hence, it all went down the drain. The director was also asked if he would like to direct Pawan Kalyan in the near future.

He quickly added that Pawan Kalyan has now dedicated himself towards serving other people. This would also mean that he has less time allocated for shooting. SS Rajamouli added that since Pawan Kalyan is taking more time to make a film, it is not a feasible option to direct him.

SS Rajamouli was also compared to Pawan Kalyan for his social service efforts in society. However, the director added that they are both far from each other. SS Rajamouli hilariously added that Pawan Kalyan might get a 100/100 while he will end up with probably just 0.5 percentage.

SS Rajamouli was filming for his next big venture, RRR before the lockdown came into force. He revealed that the shoot of the film will get back on its track once this is over. RRR stars N. T. Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan apart from Bollywood actors like Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. The mega-budget film is reportedly a story of two freedom fighters in the Nizam of Hyderabad.

