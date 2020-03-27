With Biggies Like RRR And Dhruva In His Kitty, Here's Ram Charan's Massive Net Worth

If you are a fan of Telugu cinema, then you undoubtedly know of the massively popular superstar, Ram Charan. Ram Charan is one of the few Telugu stars who has consistently featured in the Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list each year. Thanks to his massive popularity, Ram Charan is also one of the highest-earning actors in Telugu cinema. Here is a quick look at Ram Charan's impressive total net worth.

Telugu superstar Ram Charan's impressive net worth

Ram Charan first made his debut in Telegu cinema in the 2007 blockbuster film, Chirutha. Since then, he has become one of the most renowned actors in the Telugu film industry and most of his films are massive successes at the domestic box office. Ram Charan has played a wide variety of roles in Telugu cinema and he is considered to be one of the most versatile actors in the industry.

Thanks to his massive popularity, Ram Charan is also one of the most sought after actors in the Telugu film industry. Since 2012, the actor has consistently featured in at least one movie each year. Ram Charan is not only an actor but he is also an acclaimed producer, who has bankrolled three films until now. Moreover, Ram Charan is also an entrepreneur and is involved in multiple respected projects.

He owns his own polo team in the Hyderabad Polo Riding Club. Ram Charan is also the creator and owner of TruJet, which is a Hyderabad-based airline company. Finally, the actor is also the co-creator of the obstacle course series, Devil's Circuit.

Thanks to his acting career and his multiple business ventures, Ram Charan has an estimated net worth of around $193 Million. Ram Charan also owns multiple real estate properties all over the country, with his Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad house have an estimated base price of ₹38 Crores. He also owns a private collection of multiple luxury cars.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

