Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni Begin Preparations For Daughter's Naming Ceremony

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni welcomed their first child, a daughter, on June 20. Now, the new mom has shared an update on her social media handle regarding the naming ceremony. She has shared a video of preparations taking place at her house ahead of the special ceremony.

3 things you need to know

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni welcomed their daughter days after celebrating their 11th wedding anniversary.

The new parents received a grand welcome at their house in Hyderabad.

Ram Charan addressed the media on leaving the hospital with his wife and daughter.

Preparations are underway for the grand naming ceremony

The new mom has shared a video on her Instagram handle in which we can see people busy decorating a centre area of her house with white flowers and mango leaves. Sharing the video, Upasana wrote, "BTS our darling daughter's naming ceremony." Check out the post below:

(A screengrab from Upasana's Instagram Stories | Image: Upasana Kamineni/Instagram)

(A screengrab from Upasana's Instagram Stories | Image: Upasana Kamineni/Instagram)

Earlier, Ram Charan revealed that the family will announce the name of their daughter on the 21st day of her birth as per traditions. "Thank you to all the fans for their prayers. As per tradition, I will reveal her name on the 21st day of her birth," the actor told the media.

Little Mega Princess receives a grand welcome at home

A few days ago, Upasana Kamineni shared a family photo, offering a glimpse of a grand welcome. In the image, the new parents are twinning in white ensembles, while we can see a decorated backdrop. Upasana can be seen holding the newborn, while Ram Charan is carrying their pet dog Rhyme in his arms. Alongside the image, she wrote, "Overwhelmed by the warm welcome for our little one. Thank you for all the love and blessings."

(Upasana Kamineni shared this picture | Image: Upasana Kamineni/Instagram)

Meanwhile, the couple recently celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary on June 14. They got married in 2012 at the Temple Trees Farm House in Hyderabad in the presence of their families and friends.