Upasana Kamineni Gets Emotional Moments Before Giving Birth To 'mega Princess' | WATCH

Upasana Kamineni and Ram Charan embraced parenthood for the first time earlier this month. On June 20, moments before giving birth, Upasana was visibly emotional. A video recording of Upasana Kamineni entering the delivery room is going viral on social media.

3 things you need to know

Upasana Kamineni gave birth to a baby girl on June 20.

She has been married to actor Ram Charan for more than 10 years now.

The couple will announce the name of their daughter on July 11.

Upasana Kamineni tears up before giving birth to ‘mega princess’

Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Kamineni embraced motherhood in the wee hours of June 20. Moments before proceeding to the delivery room, Upasana was seen quite overwhelmed. A video of the same is doing the rounds on social media.

The video was posted by a friend of Upasana. She reposted the video on her Instagram story with the caption ‘5 days ago, the happiest day of our lives.' In the video, someone refers to Upasana as ‘Upsi’ and mentions that she does not get emotional often, but this time she was. They also wished her good luck as she proceeded into the delivery room with Ram Charan.

Upasana and Ram Charan’s daughter gets a warm welcome at home

On June 25, Upasana took to her Instagram to share the first photo of her newborn. In the photo, the new parents posed with their baby and their pet dog, against a decorated background. A banner behind them read, ‘Welcome home baby,’ She also thanked all her followers for their ‘love and blessings’.

(Upasana Kamineni and Ram Charan pose with their pet dog Rhyme and their newborn daughter. | Image: Upasana Kamineni Konidela/Instagram)

Upon leaving the hospital, the new parents addressed the media. They announced that they would reveal the name of their daughter on July 11, as it was an auspicious date. Ram Charan also made a humorous remark when questioned about the baby’s appearance. He joked that she ‘obviously resembles him.’