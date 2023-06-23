Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni To Announce Newborn Daughter's Name On This Special Day

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni, who recently celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary, joyfully welcomed their baby daughter. The couple, beaming with happiness, emerged from the Hyderabad hospital today (June 23) with their little bundle of joy. During their interaction with the media, the couple revealed the awaited moment when they would disclose their daughter's name.

3 things you need to know

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni became parents shortly after celebrating their 11th wedding anniversary.

Chiranjeevi affectionately referred to his granddaughter as the "Little Mega Princess."

Ram Charan's upcoming project is titled Game Changer.

Ram Charan's witty response to daughter's name query

When asked about their daughter's name, the proud father playfully declined to divulge it. According to Telugu tradition, the actor stated that they would announce the name around July 11. Responding to the media's curiosity about whom their daughter resembles, Ram Charan jokingly quipped, "Obviously me." The actor also shared his emotions upon holding his daughter for the first time.

(Ram Charan and wife Upasana with their newborn daughter.)

"Thank you to all the fans for their prayers. I am forever grateful to the fans and well-wishers in India and other countries. As per tradition, I will reveal her name on the 21st day of her birth. When I first held her in my arms, I felt the same as any other father. She definitely resembles me," expressed the actor.

Chiranjeevi's delight and proud as a grandfather

The megastar couldn't contain his joy at welcoming his granddaughter into the Konidela family. He lovingly referred to her as the ‘Little Mega Princess’. In an expression of sheer delight, Chiranjeevi wrote, "You have brought immense happiness to the millions of the Mega Family, just as you have made Ram Charan, Upasana, and us grandparents happy and proud!"