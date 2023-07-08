Ram Charan, Vijay Sethupathi To Team Up For The First Time In An Upcoming Film?

Telugu star Ram Charan welcomed his daughter last month and is currently busy with his father's duties. The actor will soon be joining the sets of his next film, which is tentatively titled RC 16, directed by Buchi Babu Sana. Now, there is an update on the new star joining the star cast.

The Newsmakers

In March, the makers unveiled the first look of Ram Charan from the upcoming film, leaving the RRR actor's fans all excited. The film was said to be a biopic, but later makers rubbished the rumours and revealed that the film is a rural-based sports drama.

Who is saying what?

Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan took to his Twitter handle on Saturday and revealed that Vijay Sethupathi will be joining the star cast of Ram Charan's RC 16 to play a pivotal role. He added that Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman will also be joining the team.

(A screengrab from Manobala's tweet | Image: Manobala Vijayabalan/Twitter)

AR Rahman will reportedly compose the songs and original scores for the film. Also, the film will reportedly feature Janhvi Kapoor, who is set to make her Tollywood debut with Devara. However, the makers are yet to confirm the news.

Meanwhile...

Ram Charan is busy spending time with his daughter, who was born on June 20. A few days ago, the actor hosted her naming ceremony, which was attended by his parents Chiranjeevi-Surekha. His wife Upasana Kamineni's parents Anil Kamineni-Shobana Kamineni too were part of it. Charan and Upasana have named their daughter Lin Kaara Konidela, which means transformative, purifying energy that brings about a spiritual awakening.