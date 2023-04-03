Ram Charan's Wife Upasana Kamineni Celebrates Baby Shower In Dubai

Ram Charan and wife Upasana Kamineni are all set for the new chapter in their lives. The couple is expecting their first child together and recently, the mom-to-be celebrated her baby shower in Dubai. The entrepreneur flaunted her baby bump in a loose floral maxi dress. Her pregnancy glow was evident in the images as she enjoyed time with her friends abroad.

Ram Charan's wife shared some inside photos from her baby shower celebration in her Instagram stories. The mom-to-be wore a multicoloured dress and a white lace dress on various occasion for her baby shower. He opted for minimal makeup and kept her tresses open.

Check out some photos below.

As per earlier speculations, the couple was planning to welcome their child in the United States. However, Upasana Kamineni clarified by stating that she has no such plans. Ram Charan and her plan to welcome the baby in India surrounded by their family members and close ones.

Vamsi Shekar tweeted about the same and wrote, "Ram charan & Upasana are thrilled to have their first baby delivered in home country - India, surrounded by a world class medical OB/GYN team at The Apollo Hospitals, including Dr Sumana Manohar, Dr Rooma Sinha and now Dr Jennifer Ashton from the Good Morning America Show."

Ram charan & Upasana are thrilled to have their first baby delivered in home country - India, surrounded by a world class medical OB/GYN team at The Apollo Hospitals, including Dr Sumana Manohar, Dr Rooma Sinha and now Dr Jennifer Ashton from the Good Morning America Show. pic.twitter.com/ycstmLwQTa — 𝐕𝐚𝐦𝐬𝐢𝐒𝐡𝐞𝐤𝐚𝐫 (@UrsVamsiShekar) February 28, 2023

Ram Charan and Upasana's love story

The celebrity couple met while they were studying in a school in Chennai. Ram Charan and Upasana fell in love much later and got engaged back in December 2011. They tied the knot in a grand ceremony in Hyderabad in 2012. Now, they are expecting a baby.

Ram Charan's father Chiranjeevi shared the good news and wrote, "With the blessings of Shri Hanuman Ji, we are delighted to share that Upasana & Ram Charan are expecting their first child. With love & gratitude Surekha & Chiranjeevi Konideli, Shobana & Anil Kamineni."