Ram Charan's Wife Tests Negative For COVID 19; To Still Quarantine With Him

Ram Charan’s wife, Upasana Kamineni Konidela has tested negative for COVID 19. Recently, actor Ram Charan tested positive for COVID 19 and is quarantined at home. Upasana took to her social media accounts and revealed that though she has been tested negative for COVID 19, she shall “Quarantine with Mr. C”.

Read Also | Australia's Platypus Habitat Declines By 22 Percent Over 30 Years: Study

Ram Charan's wife tests negative for COVID 19

Upasana posted a snap where she was seen with Ram Charan, as they sat outside and enjoyed the view of the sunset. She further stated that though she has been tested negative, “there’s a huge chance of me becoming COVID positive”. She captioned the post as, “This too shall pass! Hopeful for a better 2021 No symptoms & he’s holding strong. I tested NEGATIVE but there’s a huge chance of me becoming COVID positive. For now its #homequarantine with Mr. C Loads of warm liquids, steam inhalation & rest”. Check out the post below.

Ram Charan's wife to home quarantine with Ram Charan

Fans react

A number of netizens flooded the post with their comments and reactions about the same. Several other fans of the couple sent them warm wishes and regards in the comments section. Numerous other fans wished them good health and wrote in the comments. Check out the comments from the netizens on the post below.

Several other netizens commented that it was very sweet of her to quarantine with him at home. Many other netizens sent their love by leaving the heart and kiss emoticons. Check out the comments by fans on the post below.

Read Also | Milind Soman Replies To Fan Who Asks Him To Recreate Beach Running Picture In Cold Weather

Ram Charan tests positive

On December 29th, 2020 Ram Charan’s wife took to social media and announced that the actor has been tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The post revealed that he has no symptoms and requested people who were around the actor to get tested for the virus. The couple assured the fans that they shall keep them updated about his health and recovery. Check out the post below.

Ram Charan's COVID test

Read Also | 'High Time The Truth Came Out': Govinda After Krushna Abhishek's 'defamatory' Comments

Ram Charan on the work front

Ram Charan was last seen in Vinaya Viheya Rama, which released in 2019. The actor will soon be seen in Acharya and RRR. Both the films are scheduled to release in the year 2021.

Read Also | Payal Ghosh Poses Question On 'credentials' Of Actors Amid Ongoing Drug Probe

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.