Ram Gopal Varma's 'Power Star' Stills Have Left Twitterati Amused; Check Reactions

Ram Gopal Varma is a popular filmmaker who is known for his controversial films. He also is an active user of social media. In recent times, he released a few of his movies the OTT platform RGV World Theatre. And now, the Aag director is back with a new film and he recently shared a few pictures which seem like the stills from his upcoming film titled Power Star. It was reported that the film is based on the life of south superstar Pawan Kalyan but he rubbished the news. But the latest still from the film has been getting a lot of reactions on Twitter. Take a look at the reactions here.

Here's how Twitterati reacted to RGV's Power Star stills

On July 9, Ram Gopal Verma took to his Twitter and shared a still from the film. In the same still, one can see two different characters from his movie. One character from the film looks like Pawan Kalyan and the other one looks like Chiranjeevi. This is making the fans question what the film exactly is about. Ram, in his tweet, wrote that the charters in the still are two brothers who are having a moment from hi film Power Star. Take a look at the tweet here.

Two brothers in a moment from my film POWER STAR pic.twitter.com/Q66pktqCah — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) July 9, 2020

Here is how Twitterati reacting to the RGV's tweet

Its will be the best comedy movie ever in TFI 😂😂🔥🔥🤭🤭#17YearsForIHSimhadri #Simhadri @tarak9999 — Anju ❤️TARAKian❤️ (@ANJUANIL9999) July 9, 2020

Where is the third brother 🤔 — Uday (@urrstrulyuday) July 9, 2020

Waiting for Trailer — Arun Chand😎 (@arunchandbala) July 9, 2020

is that chiranjeevi 🤔🤔 beside powerstar?😂😅🤔 — Aravapalli saisachin (@iamaravapalli) July 9, 2020

Before this, the director shared the poster of the film and another still from the film. The poster of the film was a picture of the lead actor sitting in a black shirt and a denim pant. A sliver and red colour combo text makes up the title of the film and also informed the fans that his film will release on his app. The second still of this film is the one where the lead actor who is a look-alike of Power Star Pawan Kalyan is seen in a white Kurta. Take a look at the tweets here.

Here is the first look poster of POWER STAR film soon to release in RGVWORLDTHEATRE #JaiPowerStar pic.twitter.com/YMbqXyRu2E — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) July 9, 2020

The actor playing the main character in POWER STAR is more POWERful than any STAR I saw pic.twitter.com/RuGlr7IkZJ — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) July 9, 2020

Ram Gopal Verma had taken to his Twitter and had expressed that the film is not based on the life of Pawan Kalyan. He clarified that the film is not a biopic and is a fictional story. He then added that story of the film is the journey of a film star who has done with his acting days and has faced a crushing defeat in the elections. He also added that the resemblance of any person living or dead is just coincidental. Take a look at the teaser.

My film POWER STAR is not any real persons biopic,but it is the fictional story of what a film star went through in the following days after a crushing defeat in the elections ..Any resemblance to any living person is purely coincidental pic.twitter.com/mdQ7fMpFJl — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) July 5, 2020

