Ram Gopal Varma Drops Hints About His Next Film, Shares Video Of Pawan Kalyan's Look Alike

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma recently uploaded a video on his Twitter account where a look-alike of actor turned politician Pawan Kalyan can be seen. In the video, the person is seen making a grand entry as he walks towards the camera from a distance. Ram Gopal Varma did not mention any detail about Pawan Kalyan.

In the video, the person can be seen carrying a casual look with a red t-shirt paired with cream bottoms. Not to miss, his look was completed with a scarf around his neck and black sunglasses. While some fans made guesses about the person's appearance, others even when to find his TikTok profile.

Sharing the video of Pawan Kalyan's look-alike walking in style, Ram Gopal Varma wrote, "Here is the STAR of my new film POWER STAR ...This shot was taken when he visited my office...Any resemblance to any other person is incidentally coincidental and intentionally unintentional."

Here is the STAR of my new film POWER STAR ...This shot was taken when he visited my office ..Any resemblance to any other person is incidentally coincidental and intentionally unintentional.. pic.twitter.com/geulQ4YAj8 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) June 28, 2020

Ram Gopal Varma shared the news of his upcoming movie Powerstar before he tweeted this video. He also gave a little hint on the characters of the movie. He wrote, "BREAKING NEWS: My next film on RGVWORLDTHEATRE is titled POWER STAR ..it will be starring P K, M S , N B , T S, a Russian woman , four children , 8 buffaloes and R G V...No prizes will be given for understanding who the characters are #RGV’sPOWERSTAR."

BREAKING NEWS: My next film on RGVWORLDTHEATRE is titled POWER STAR ..it will be starring P K, M S , N B , T S, a Russian woman , four children , 8 buffaloes and R G V ..No prizes will be given for understanding who the characters are #RGV’sPOWERSTAR — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) June 28, 2020

Ram Gopal Varma's movie Climax

Meanwhile, Ram Gopal Varma is all set for the release of his upcoming adult horror thriller film titled Climax. The film features Mia Malkova in the lead role, and fans of the actor and the director are highly eager to watch the film. The Climax trailer has adult star Mia Malkova playing the role of an adventurous woman, who probably loves escaping to a place far from the hustle-bustle of daily lives.

Mia Malkova is seen escaping to a desert with her supposed boyfriend where they cherish some intimate moments. However, things turn topsy turvy when the couple enters an area marked ‘Do not enter’. As the couple escapes to save themselves, they notice that a group of ferocious masked men chase them in the desert. What steals the show is the car that moves all by itself, leaving Mia Malkova alarmed. The Climax trailer gives a hair-raising feeling with its rough and raw storyline. The scenes in the visual are complemented with deeper background tones, giving a glimpse of the stalwart direction.

