Ram Gopal Varma Seeks Legal Action Against Nalgonda Lawsuit For 'Murder', Clarifies Stand

Ram Gopal Varma has issued his clarification on reports of an alleged lawsuit against him in connection with his upcoming film 'Murder'. The filmmaker has allegedly been booked for making a film based on the true story of an honor killing in Nalgonda district of Telangana in 2018. The father of the victim filed a petition in the district court seeking a stay on the film.

In a series of tweets in response to the reports, the filmmaker has claimed that the story of the film is only 'based on and inspired by the true incident' and its not the truth. He revealed that he will respond with legal actions to rebut the case filed on the basis of 'uninformed speculations'.

With regard to media speculations on the case filed on my film MURDER ,I once again want to reiterate that my film is based and inspired from a true incident and it is not the truth ..Also there’s no mention of anyone’s caste in the film pic.twitter.com/apiT6rKJDn — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) July 5, 2020

With regard to the case filed on the basis of uninformed speculations,our advocates will give an appropriate reply as required by law pic.twitter.com/Fa6qQbFh84 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) July 5, 2020

I specifically mentioned that I have no intention to demean or degrade anyone and my film is just a creative work based on a subject which is in the public domain ..But as a citizen who respects the law i too will proceed legally to protect my fundamental rights pic.twitter.com/61PlT8kUBW — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) July 5, 2020

The director has been booked for his upcoming movie Murder, based on the brutal caste-based honor killing of Pranay Kumar at Nalgonda, Telangana in 2018. In an interaction with a news agency, the district police revealed that Nalgonda court has ordered them to register a case against film director Ram Gopal Varma and the producer of the upcoming film Murder. They added, "Pranay's father Balaswamy has filed a petition in Nalgonda Court stating that the film will affect the on-going trial of Pranay's murder case and the film should be stalled. We've registered a case under relevant section of SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act and taken up the investigation."

The true story of Pranay Kumar

The sensational caste-based murder took place in Miryalaguda in September 2018 in the name of honour killing. Pranay Kumar, a 24-year-old Dalit Christian, had married Maruthi Rao's daughter Amruthavarshini at Arya Samaj temple in Hyderabad on January 30, 2018. Rao, an influential businessman of Miryalguda, was allegedly against the inter-caste marriage.

Pranay Kumar was hacked to death in broad daylight as he came out of a hospital with his pregnant wife Amruthavarshini after a checkup in Miryalaguda town of Telangana's Nalgonda district on September 14, 2018. The entire incident, which was captured in a CCTV camera, showed Pranay being attacked with a machete from behind while Amrutha cried for help. The attacker left the murder weapon on the spot and fled the scene.

