'Ramayan' Fans Demand Film Remake, Say 'No Other Than SS Rajamouli Can Recreate It'

Ramayan, the mythological serial made by late Ramanand Sagar started re-airing on Doordarshan amid the coronavirus lockdown. Interestingly, from being the most talked-about show to the most-viewed show, Ramayan gained major recognition when it started re-airing. Twitteratti not only praised the show but also recently demanded Baahubali director SS Rajamouli to recreate this epic.

A huge amount of people tweeted and requested SS Rajamouli to recreate Ramayan. This led to a trending hashtag on Twitter - #RajamouliMakeRamayan. There is no reply from SS Rajamouli yet, however, netizens not only demanded him to recreate the show but also went on to suggest to him some characters they wish to see as Shri Ram, Raavan, etc. Take a look at how #RajamouliMakeRamayan took over Twitter.

Written by Sage Valmiki, rewritten by Saint Tulsidas, televised by Ramanand Sagar.. Now next is what?

Directed by @ssrajamouli: Ramayan: The Legend of Raja Ram!#RajamouliMakeRamayan pic.twitter.com/S8M6JeZ5Zx — Sudhanshu Joshi (@sudhanjoshi) May 3, 2020

#RajamouliMakeRamayan

Sir please make a movie like epic Bahubali jai shri ram @ssrajamouli pic.twitter.com/eN6i4WNnIR — vaibhav mishra ( वैभव मिश्रा ) (@vaibhavgwalior) May 3, 2020

Just as Ramanand Sagar ji, sir @ssrajamouli please direct the #RAMAYAN so that the coming world could witness the glory of #SriRam #RajaMouliMakeRamayan pic.twitter.com/DvSI7XGURr — पंडित नेतन्याहू मिश्रा TPN (@Brand_Netan) May 3, 2020

Also Read| Mahesh Babu to play a spy again in SS Rajamouli upcoming film? Find out

If Ramayan has to be remade, who else than Rajamouli can create and direct it!#RajamouliMakeRamayan @ssrajamouli pic.twitter.com/2YUmhVGcYk — सत्यमेव जयते (@rajmohansingh81) May 3, 2020

Also Read| 'Ramayan' re-telecast gave chance to young generation to experience epic serial: Javadekar

We need it and no other name is coming in my mind #RajamouliMakeRamayan pic.twitter.com/zYCn7FZdEY — Faith (@faithonworld) May 3, 2020

Also Read| Amul topical celebrates the success of 'Ramayana' as it marks world record viewership

Also Read| Ramayan's 'Ram' Arun Govil reacts as it beats Games Of Thrones to be world's most-watched

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.