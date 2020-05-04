'Ramayan' Fans Demand Film Remake, Say 'No Other Than SS Rajamouli Can Recreate It'

'Ramayan' recently achieved a major milestone as it became the most viewed show in the world. Twitteratti demands SS Rajamouli for 'Ramayan' movie. See tweets.

Ramayan

Ramayan, the mythological serial made by late Ramanand Sagar started re-airing on Doordarshan amid the coronavirus lockdown. Interestingly, from being the most talked-about show to the most-viewed show, Ramayan gained major recognition when it started re-airing. Twitteratti not only praised the show but also recently demanded Baahubali director SS Rajamouli to recreate this epic. 

A huge amount of people tweeted and requested SS Rajamouli to recreate Ramayan. This led to a trending hashtag on Twitter - #RajamouliMakeRamayan. There is no reply from SS Rajamouli yet, however, netizens not only demanded him to recreate the show but also went on to suggest to him some characters they wish to see as Shri Ram, Raavan, etc. Take a look at how #RajamouliMakeRamayan took over Twitter.

Related Stories