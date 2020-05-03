Ramayan's 'Ram' Arun Govil Reacts As It Beats Games Of Thrones to Be World's most-watched

Ramayan replicated its success from late ‘80s and ‘90s, and perhaps even outdid that with its performance on its return to Indian TV. The serial shattered records galore, starting by taking the highest premier ratings in five years, and then leaving all shows behind to become the most-watched show on TV once again. However, the record that really left the citizens mesmerised has been that it has now also gone on to become the most-watched show across the world, even beating Game of Thrones.

READ: Amul Topical Celebrates The Success Of 'Ramayana' As It Marks World Record Viewership

Arun Govil, who plays one of the most important characters of Lord Ram in the show, recently shared his take on its latest achievement in an interview with an entertainment portal. The veteran shared that Ramayan performing well and becoming the ‘best in the world’ in terms of TRPs was something that made him feel good. The actor added that he was extremely happy for everyone associated with the show. He also called it as a ‘huge thing.’

READ: 'Ramayan' Re-telecast Gave Chance To Young Generation To Experience Epic Serial: Javadekar

Record

As per reports, 7.7 crore viewers tuned in to the serial as on April 16. On the other hand, Game of Thrones finale in May 2019 was viewed by 1.9 crore people.

Earlier, Dipika Chikhalia, who plays Sita, was also quoted as saying in media reports that it was ‘surreal’ for her to see the numbers, because she herself was a Game of Thrones fan. She believed that it was the millennials who might have been driving the numbers.

READ: Sunil Lahri Of 'Ramayan' Reveals That People Would Touch His Feet Out Of Respect; Read

Ramayan was directed by late filmmaker Ramanand Sagar. The show also featured actors like Sunil Lahiri, Dara Singh, among others.

Apart from Ramayan, its related show Uttar Ramayan has also been wowing audiences in the same way. As the shows ended, netizens were felt emotional over the journey of over a month.

READ: From Arun Govil To Sunil Lahiri, Here's The Whopping Net Worth Of 'Ramayan' Cast; Details

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.