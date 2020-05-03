Amul Tropical Celebrates The Success Of 'Ramayana' As It Marks World Record Viewership

To add more cheer to the celebratory mood, Amul dedicated it's latest tropical to the success of Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayana as the iconic mythological series set the new record for the highest viewed programme worldwide. While taking to social media, Amul shared its new doodle featuring the Amul mascot.

In the cartoon, the famous Amul girl can be seen standing with a television set each on her either side. While one of the TV sets features a doodle of Lord Ram, the other set has a picture of the American sitcom Big Bang Theory. The tropical is titled ‘The Biggest Bang’, while the mascot can also be seen announcing Ramayana as the winner.

#Amul Topical: Ramayana on DD National smashes world record viewership over The Big Bang Theory finale! pic.twitter.com/AMdSoAyu7Y — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) May 2, 2020

‘Highest viewed’

Amul’s new doodle comes after Doordarshan announced that the re-run of the mythological series set the new world record for viewership on the night of April 16. Doordarshan also took to Twitter to announce that the Ramayana recorded almost 7.7 crore viewers and became the world’s most viewed entertainment program.

Thanks to all our viewers!!#RAMAYAN - WORLD RECORD!!

Highest Viewed Entertainment Program Globally. pic.twitter.com/rbuOzQXMek — Doordarshan National (@DDNational) May 1, 2020

As several internet users started comparing the show Ramayana to the famous sitcom The Big Bang Theory, Amul released the doodle announcing the mythological series the winner with the mascot’s hand smeared in butter and raised over the TV set featuring Ramayana.

The show made a comeback on television after decades and has been entertaining masses since March 28 as the country went into a nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. The serial was originally broadcasted from 25 January 1987 to 31 July 1988. Later it was aired on TV every Sunday, at 9.30 am. Till June 2003, it remained recorded in the Limca Book of Records as "the most-watched mythological serial in the world”.

