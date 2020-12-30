Ramesh Aravind Shares Daughter's Wedding Pics, Asks Fans To Send Blessings; See Here

Indian actor Ramesh Aravind took to his social media handles and revealed that his daughter Niharika got hitched to Akshay on December 28th, 2020. The actor also shared several pictures from the wedding ceremony where he was also seen blessing the couple. The post started doing the rounds on social media among his fans.

Ramesh Aravind seeks blessings from netizens for his daughter

Ramesh Aravind asked netizens to send blessings and best wishes to the newly married couple. The actor captioned the Twitter post as, “My daughter Niharika got married to Akshay today..We seek your blessings and best wishes”. Check out the pictures from the wedding ceremony of the actor’s daughter below.

Niharika was seen donning a beautiful pink saree and had styled her hair in a messy low bun. Her husband Akshay was seen wearing a white and cream coloured sherwani. He sported stubble and was seen carrying a few accessories to round up his look. Check out the pictures from their wedding ceremony below.

Ramesh Aravind's daughter Niharika Aravind's wedding photos

Image credits: Screengrab from Ramesh Aravind's official Twitter handle

Image credits: Screengrab from Ramesh Aravind's official Twitter handle

Image credits: Screengrab from Ramesh Aravind's official Twitter handle

Image credits: Screengrab from Ramesh Aravind's official Twitter handle

Netizens react to Niharika Aravind's wedding photos

As soon as the pictures of Ramesh Aravind's daughter Niharika's wedding photos went up on social media, the fans of the actor went into a frenzy. Numerous netizens circulated the pictures on social media and the post garnered over 10 thousand likes by Twitterati. Several netizens expressed how thrilled they were to see the wedding pictures. Numerous other netizens sent blessings and warm wishes to the newly married couple.

Many other netizens wrote on the post that the actor looked dapper at the wedding ceremony. A number of other netizens sent love and warm regards to the actor as well as the newly married couple. Check out some of the fan comments on the post below.

As a Nammavar's fan nd his votary, We wish the Wedding couples on behalf of Nammavar Dr. Kamal haasan. Happy Married Life Nikharika nd ur Hubby! ðŸ’ðŸ’ðŸ“ðŸŽŽðŸŽŠðŸŽŠðŸŽŠðŸŽ‰ðŸŽ‰ðŸŽ‰ðŸŽðŸŽ — S PRABHU HAASAN (@prabhuhassan79) December 29, 2020

Wishing Niharika and Akshay a happy married life pic.twitter.com/pi0lLUKjt3 — RK (@iamravikirankv) December 28, 2020

Hearty congratulations sir. My best wishes to the newly married ðŸ’ðŸ’ðŸ’ — Dr. Dhananjayan BOFTA (@Dhananjayang) December 28, 2020

Hearty congratulations Sir, Wishing a very happy married life to your adorable daughter and son in law. ðŸ’ðŸ’ðŸ’ðŸ’ — Rangaraj badrinarayan (@rangab71) December 28, 2020

Happy married life sister



Your father is a ever best teacher to all. I think you are a good student/daughter.

Even I am also good Lerner. — Jagadeesh k (@jagadis30507594) December 28, 2020

On the work front

Ramesh Aravind is a popular actor, director and TV show host who has been in the entertainment industry for over 34 years. The actor is famous for his work in movies like America America, Shivaji Surathkal, Amrutha Varshini and the show Weekend with Ramesh.

