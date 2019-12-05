Queen: Teaser For Ramya Krishnan's Series Shows An Interesting Take On J Jayalalithaa Life

Today is the third death anniversary of the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. The respected and beloved Chief Minister passed away on December 5, 2016, and now three years later, the creators of the Web-series Queen have finally released the teaser trailer for the upcoming show. Queen will star Ramya Krishnan as she essays the role of Jayalalithaa in the show. However, while the show is confirmed to be a biographical depiction of the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's life, it will not refer to Ramya's character as Jayalalithaa and she will instead be playing the role of Shakthi Seshadri.

Teaser for Ramya Krishnan's web-series Queen released

Above is the teaser for Queen that released today on December 5, 2019. Ramya will be playing Shakthi Seshadri, an actor who achieved the title The Queen of Tamil Nadu thanks to her popularity. The events of Shakthi Seshadri's life will mimic those of Cheif Minister Jayalalithaa's and the show will basically be a biography, though Ramya will never be referred by the Minister's real name in the show.

The Queen teaser gives viewers several glimpses into Jayalalithaa's life, from her break into the Tamil film industry to her marriage to legendary actor and politician MG Ramachandran (MGR). However, even MGR is renamed in the show and is instead called GRM. Indrajith Sukumaran will be essaying the role of MGR in the show.

Many viewers of the teaser were surprised by the name changes as the show was initially touted to be a biography of Jayalalithaa's life. The creators have stated that the events in the show will be the same as those in the Chief Minister's life despite the renaming of the characters. Though they have also stated that certain fictional elements will also be added into the story. The Queen teaser also shows how MGR convinced Jayalalithaa to join politics and then promised to showcase how that decision changed her life forever.

Queen is co-directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon and Prasath Murugesan. A younger version of Shakthi Seshadri will be played by actor Anikha. The web-series will be premiered on MX Player on December 14, 2019.

