Ramya Krishnan Is 'excited' For Her Role In Vijay Deverakonda And Ananya Panday's Next

A few days ago, media reports published on various online portals revealed that Ramya Krishnan would play a pivotal role in Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's forthcoming Hindi film. Now, weeks later, the Baahubali star has spoken about the forthcoming movie, in a recent interview with an online portal. Ramya Krishnan revealed that 50% of the shooting for the film is complete, and the rest of the shoot will resume after the lockdown comes to an end. Sounding excited, Ramya Krishnan said the Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday can be the next Baahubali of the film industry.

The forthcoming movie, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday in the lead is tentatively titled Fighter. The upcomer is reportedly a sports-drama that will mark Vijay Deverakonda's Bollywood debut. Ramya Krishnan, who has worked in Hindi films like Khal Nayak and Criminal, talked about her absence from Bollywood. She said that she decided to concentrate more on South Indian films since her Hindi films were failing at the box office; whereas her acting career down South was thriving.

The Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer is directed by Puri Jagannadh. The forthcoming movie will simultaneously release in Hindi and Telugu. The film is bankrolled by Karan Johar, Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur under their respective production banners.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ramya Krishnan is expected to start the shooting of Queen 2 soon. The series, starring Ramya Krishnan and Indrajith Sukumaran is based on a book by Anita Sivakumarannitha, which seems to have similarities to the life of the late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. The Ramya Krishnan starrer is directed by Gautham Vasudeva Menon.

In a recent media interview with an online portal, Ramya Krishnan talked about Queen 2. Ramya Krishnan revealed that the second season of Queen would be thrilling and has an intriguing storyline. Further in the interview, Ramya Krishnan disclosed that she is excited to start work on Queen 2. Ramya Krishnan, who plays the role of Shakti Seshadri, revealed that it was liberating to work on a digital series. She also exclaimed that she loved shooting the first part of the series, especially the interview portions, and is looking forward to the second season.

