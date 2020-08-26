From Rana Daggubati To Allu Arjun, South Actors' Best Looks In Veshti

Making the traditional attire look like a designer piece is something that many South Indian actors do absolutely right. They know when and where to wear it and effortlessly slay the look. Several renowned South Indian actors have appeared in veshtis on many occasions. From Rana Daggubatti to Allu Arjun, here are South Indian actors who've appeared in veshtis and slew the traditional look.

Rana Daggubati and other South stars in veshti

Veshti, also known as a mundu and dhoti, is a piece of clothing that looks like a pair of trousers. It is a lower garment and is an ethnic costume. Many popular South stars have been treating their traditional attire with respect and have often appeared in veshtis on many special occasions, mostly during festivals or weddings.

Back in 2015, even actor Amitabh Bachchan wore the veshti and posed with renowned South Indian superstars. He was accompanied by iconic South superstars like Prabhu, Vikram Prabhu, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Shiva Rajkumar, and Manju Warrier as he was there to shoot for a commercial. All the superstars from the southern part of the country have made a point to rock this piece of clothing time and again, on many occasions.

Rana Daggubati

In the picture, Rana Daggubati appears ready and set for his wedding rituals in a veshti. The actor got married to his long time love Miheeka Bajaj on August 8th. Several renowned actors from the South Indian film industry attended the wedding.

Allu Arjun

This picture features Pooja Hegde and Allu Arjun from the sets of their movie Duvvada Jagannadham. This was shared by the actress on her Instagram handle as a throwback picture for the movie celebrating three years since its release.

R. Madhavan

Actor R. Madhavan took to his Instagram to share this picture from his Rakshabandhan festivities last year. We can see the 3 generations of the family in typical traditional attire.

Dhanush

Kolaveri singer Dhanush is often seen wearing the veshti for various roles and never fails to look good. The above is a poster of his film, Jagame Thandhiram.

Promo Image Source: Rana Daggubati Instagram

