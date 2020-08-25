Rana Daggubati Reveals His Ideal Honeymoon Place If Pandemic Would Not Have Been There

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj exchanged wedding vows on August 8, 2020, amidst close family and friends. The couple won the hearts of netizens as some beautiful pictures from their wedding ceremony started going viral on social media. Now, Rana has revealed what could have been their ideal honeymoon spot if the COVID-19 pandemic situation would not have been prevailing.

Rana Daggubati on his ideal honeymoon spot

The actor will soon grace Neha Dhupia's show, No Filter Neha. He is expected to get candid about some fun facts regarding his wedding while his interaction with Neha from his home. Neha also shared a promo wherein she can be seen asking the Baahubali actor on where would he have gone for his honeymoon with Miheeka if the pandemic would not have been there.

Rana was quick to say that he would have chosen to go to Amsterdam for the same. The actor also had a valid reason for the same. He replied that he would have chosen Amsterdam as he loves arts and the city has an abundance of rich arts. Neha too agreed with him on the same. Take a sneak-peek of the promo video shared by Neha.

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's pre-wedding picture

Meanwhile, an unseen picture from Rana and Miheeka's pre-wedding ceremonies had also gone viral on social media. The beautiful picture shared on an anonymous social media account was reshared by Miheeka Bajaj on her social media. The picture had Rana looking dapper in a light grey kurta which he has paired up with blue jeans.

On the other hand, Miheeka can be seen looking every bit the lovely bride in a deep purple lehenga with an embellished blouse. She can also be seen holding her adorable pet dog in her hand.

Rana and Miheeka's wedding was held at Hyderabad on Saturday, August 8. Their wedding was attended by close family members and friends. Actors and close relatives like Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Samantha Akkineni, among others also attended Rana and Miheeka's wedding. The wedding took place according to Telugu and Marwari customs and traditions.

