Allu Arjun To Samantha Akkineni; South Celebs Who Reigned Instagram This Week

Tollywood actors have created quite a stir on Instagram this week. While a few wished fans a Happy Ganesh Chaturthi, the others were seen giving major fashion goals. So here’s taking a quick recap of all the Instagram posts from South celebs this week.

Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun is spending with quality time with his family on Vinayaka Chavithi. The south heartthrob, took to Instagram, to share adorable pictures of his family. Along with it, he also extended happy wishes to his Instagram fam. In one picture, the actor all smiles while striking a pose along with the kids in the Allu family. The other picture shared by him sees his adorable daughter posing in a pink ethnic ensemble. Take a look at it here:

Samantha Akkineni

South diva Samantha Akkineni never fails to give major fashion goals to her fans. Recently, the actor was seen dazzling in a floral flowy gown which features a belt around her waist. Along with it, she was also seen raising awareness about home gardening in another Instagram post. The diva expressed how it was an amazing journey for her to learn how to grow food at home and now she wishes that her fans follow her path too.

ALSO READ| Samantha Akkineni's Candid Pic With Naga Chaitanya From Their Wedding Screams Love

Rana Daggubati

Newlymarried actor, Rana Daggubati took to Instagram to wish legendary actor Chiranjeevi on his 65th birthday on Saturday, August 22. The monochrome photo sees him standing alongside the veteran actor. Calling him “The Megastar”, he wishes for Chiranjeevi to have the best birthday ever. On the other hand, Rana Daggubati was also seen inviting his fans for the live launch of the grand partnership between Hyderbad FC and BvB09.

ALSO READ| Samantha Akkineni Gives Glimpse Of Her Home Garden; Motivates Fans To Join 'Grow With Me'

Vijay Sethupathi

On the auspicious occasion of Vinayaka Chavithi, Vijay Sethupathi shared a picture of idol Ganesha on his Instagram. Previously he also unveiled the glimpse of Chennai to Madras book on Madras Day. In the pursuit of revealing the untold stories of Chennai city, the photography book will reflect on the city’s intense beauty and illustrious historical heritage.

ALSO READ| Allu Arjun Shares A Beautiful Post On World Photography Day; See Here

Namrata Shirodkar

South actor Namrata Shirodkar, took, to Instagram to wish all her fans a Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. In another picture, she was seen striking a pose alongside her kids. Take a look at it here:

ALSO READ| Allu Arjun ‘casually Drops In’ At His Production House, Reveals He ‘misses The Hustle’

(Promo Image Source: Allu Arjun & Samanth Akkineni Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.