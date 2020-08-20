Allu Arjun ‘casually Drops In’ At His Production House, Reveals He ‘misses The Hustle’

Allu Arjun misses ‘his office’ and the hustle that comes along, as per his latest Instagram post. The actor took to social media to express his thoughts on staying away from work for a period of more than four months. Allu Arjun shared the two pictures establishing the moods that he is currently in.

Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor Roped In For Dance Number In Allu Arjun Starrer 'Pushpa'?

Allu Arjun's production house

In the picture, Allu Arjun is seen standing at the entrance of his family’s production house Geetha Arts. He is donning a casual look with a bold pair of sunglasses. The actor shared a monochrome version of the picture as well. He captioned the picture with the word, “Casually dropped in Geetha Arts after a long time. I miss the hustle. Wishing for these tough times to end soon . #besafe.” He wished that the current period of stress ends soon and everyone is safe.

Allu Arjun's Instagram post

Also Read | Rashmika Mandanna Shares Intense Workout Video, Says 'I Am Getting There'

More about Allu Arjun's production house

Geetha Arts is a production house established by the Allu family in the years 1972. The studio was originally called Geetha Art Productions and was later changed to Geetha Arts. The office and space were established by Allu Aravind. According to reports, the company is credited with over forty films in multiple languages like Tamil, Kannada, Telugu and Hindu. The production company has worked with several esteemed actors from the Indian film industry ranging from Aamir Khan to Vijay Deverakonda. Apart from delivering big-budget film’s it has its roots in distribution and digital space as well. Geetha Arts first delivered a small budget film with Banthrotu Bharya which released back in the year 1974.

Allu Arjun’s upcoming film

Allu Arjun will be seen in the film Pushpa alongside Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role. The film is reportedly developed in a natural landscape, with aesthetic scenes from Seshachalam Hills. However, Allu Arjun will be essaying the role of a smuggler which is contradictory to the serene landscapes that are reportedly used in the film. The film also stars Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, Vennela Kishore and Anish Kuruvilla in primary roles. The film is helmed by Sukumar and bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar Yalamanchili under their banner Mythri Movie Makers. This will be the third time that Allu Arjun and Sukumar will be working together after Arya and Arya 2.

Also Read | Allu Arjun Celebrates Reaching 8 Mn Followers On Instagram With 'Thank You' Post

Also Read | Allu Arjun Shares A Beautiful Post On World Photography Day; See Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.