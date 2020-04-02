Rana Daggubati & Balakrishna To Star In 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' Tamil And Telegu Remake?

With a career spanning over a decade, Rana Daggubati has time and again proved his mettle as an actor as he has delivered several path-breaking movies throughout his career and has been lauded for his performances in movies like Baahubali and The Ghazi Attack. Rana Daggubati is currently having a packed schedule as the actor has a slew of interesting releases lined up in the coming year. The actor, who is currently gearing up for the release of Haathi Mere Saathi, has been reportedly offered the Tamil and Telugu remake of the popular Malayalam film, Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Here are the details.

Rana Daggubati and Balakrishna in Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake?

As per the latest reports published by a leading news agency, production firm Sithara Entertainment, which has produced a number of successful films like Jersey and Premam, has acquired the Telugu and Tamil remake rights of the much-loved Malayalam film, Ayyapannum Koshiyum. Reportedly, the South India heartthrob Nandamuri Balakrishna apparently approached the production house and expressed his interest to play one of the leads in the film.

If the reports are to be believed, the makers are in talks with actor Rana Daggubati to reprise Prithviraj's role in the remake. As per reports, major portions of the film are likely to be shot in Ooty and Kodaikanal, which are the same places where Ayyapanum Koshiyum was also filmed.

Ayyapanum Koshiyum

Starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Biju Menon and Renjith in the leading roles, Ayyapanum Koshiyum is a story, which revolves around the clash between Ayyappan, a senior police officer, who serves at the Attappadi Police Station and Havildar Koshi, who comes to the village with a motive. Directed and written by Sachy, the film also stars Gauri Nanda and Anu Mohan in the leading roles.

