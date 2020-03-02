Rana Daggubati's 30kg Transformation To Become Kaadan In 'Haathi Mere Saathi'; Details

Rana Daggubati’s next big film is Haathi Mere Saathi. Rana Daggunati who is famously known for his role of Bhallaladeva in Baahubali one and two had to go through a lot of transformation for his role in his upcoming film Haathi Mera Saathi. In the film, Rana’s character is named Kaadan and to get into the shape of Kaandan Rana Daggubati had to shed a lot of weight. Here is what the actor had to say about transforming from Bhallaladeva in Baahubali to Kaadan in Haathi Mere Saathi.

Rana Daggubati on transformation and losing weight

In a recent interview, Rana Daggubati revealed that he lost about 30 kilograms’ weight for the movie. Rana expressed that he did not care about what people thought. He further added that he knew what Prabhu Solomon was thinking. Rana Daggubati also added that Prabhu did not want the big bulky body so he dropped everything and did all that was in his power to get the change done right. He further added that he was associated with Baahubali for a long time and Prabhu Solomon’s film is helping him break the mould and making a new identity for the actor. Recently, Rana Daggubati also said that he had to go through extensive physical training and had to change his diet to fit in the character.

Haathi Mere Saathi will be helmed by Prabu Solomon. Haathi Mere Saathi stars Rana Daggubati along with stars like Pulkit Samrat, Vishnu Vishal, Zoya Hussain and Shriya Pilgaonkar in significant roles. The plot of the movie revolves around the conflict when a corporate group threatens to destroy the forest and the entire eco-systems of elephants is at stake. Haathi Mere Saathi is scheduled to release theatrically on April 2, 2020.

(Source: Rana Daggubati Instagram)

