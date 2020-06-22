Rana Daggubati And Miheeka Bajaj To Have A Lavish Wedding Ceremony At Falaknuma Palace?

Rana Daggubati sent his fans into a frenzy when he announced his engagement with Miheeka Bajaj. Several members of the film fraternity and the die-hard fans of the Baahubali actor poured in congratulatory messages for the couple who will reportedly be tying the knot on August 8, 2020. According to media reports, the couple may tie the knot in Hyderabad's Falaknuma Palace.

Rana and Miheeka to tie the knot in Hyderabad

According to a daily, the families of the couple have finalized the wedding venue to be in Hyderabad. The couple will reportedly exchange their wedding vows at the Taj Falaknuma Palace in the city. The lavish palace was Nawab Sir Viqar-ul-Umra and it was renovated into a luxurious hotel a decade ago.

Even though the families of the couple have still not divulged the details about the wedding venue, rumor mills have been doing the rounds that the couple will be tying the knot at the Taj Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad. According to media sources, Rana's father Suresh Babu had also earlier revealed to a daily that his son will be marrying Miheeka adhering to the precautionary guidelines implemented by the government in the wake of the pandemic. Rana and Miheeka also shared some stunning pictures from their engagement ceremony.

Rana Daggubati spilled the beans on his future wedding

Recently, Rana revealed to a daily about how he feels the marriage will change his life. Rana denied that his marriage to Miheeka will not alter his life in any manner. He also added that his to-be wife Miheeka is extremely supportive and always makes things easier for him.

When asked about how he proposed to Miheeka, Rana revealed that she knew what was going to happen when the actor had called her. The Dum Maro Dum actor further added that they met in person and he spoke about a couple of things. The actor also added that he felt like he is now ready for marriage when he met her and that is how he found love.

On the other hand, the engagement ceremony of the couple was a close-knit affair and was attended by only family members. For those who are unversed, Miheeka is the founder of the Dew Drop Design Studio in Hyderabad. On the work front, Rana will be next seen in Prabhu Solomon’s Haathi Mere Saathi. The movie has been titled Kaadan and Aranya in Tamil and Telugu respectively.

