Rana Daggubati, Miheeka Bajaj Get Clay Impression Of Hands To Celebrate Their Relation

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj, who tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony on August 8, 2020, recently got a beautiful artwork made to celebrate their togetherness. Yesterday, the man and wife got their hand impressions cast from Bhavna Jasra, revealed the latter in her latest Instagram post. The owner of 'First Impression' shared a streak pictures with the celebrity couple and of their clay hand impression by penning a sweet note for Rana and wifey Miheeka on Instagram.

Rana and Miheeka is a 'match made in heaven' for Bhavna Jasra

Couple hand casting has become one of the most popular trends among newlyweds, as well as lovers, across the globe. In India, Bhavna Jasra is extremely famous for casting hand and feet impressions and the artist has cast impressions of several Indian celebrity couples in the past. After newlyweds Zaid Darbar and Gauahar Khan, the next couple to join the bandwagon was none other than Rana Daggubati and wife Miheeka Bajaj. Recently, Rana and Miheeka too got their hand impressions cast from Bhavna by maintaining a strict safety protocol, owning to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yesterday, i.e. January 18, 2021, Bhavna shared a couple of pictures with Rana and Miheeka on her Instagram handle and was all praise about the celebrity couple. In the picture shared by her, while Rana posed for the camera sporting a camouflage print shirt over a solid black tee and black pants, his better half rocked denim on denim with a white tee. However, the couple, as well as Bhavna, had their face masks on as a precautionary measure during such unprecedented times of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Sharing the pictures on her Instagram handle, the casting artist wrote, "Rana Daggubati & Miheeka looked like the perfect match made in heaven when we met them to cast their impressions. Keeping a strict safety protocol we were wearing masks but our eyes are giving away our happy smiles (sic)".

Ahead of Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj, newlyweds Zaid Darbar and Gauahar Khan had got their clay hand impressions cast from Bhavna. Soon after their wedding on December 25, 2020, the couple decided to kick off the new chapter of their lives by getting themselves an artwork to cherish for a lifetime. Take a look:

