Upen Patel Slams Those Who Were Silent In SSR's Case, Says 'Shame On You'

Upen Patel is one of the several celebrities that have come forward to demand justice and a thorough CBI investigation for Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. Patel also criticised all of those who have been silent amidst this controversy. Read on:

Upen Patel demands justice for Sushant Singh Rajput

Upen Patel, who is known for films like 36 China Town, Money Hai Toh Honey Hai, Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha, One Two Three, and others, has taken to his official Twitter handle to talk about SSR's death case. In his official tweet, the actor said that Sushant Singh Rajput’s family will soon get justice. He also criticised everyone who has been silent until now.

In his official social media post, the actor wrote, “The road to Justice begins for the family. The voice of the people has been heard. All those who sat in silence and now try to celebrate this big step. shame on you!!! #SushantSinghRajput”. This tweet has been garnering the attention of Rajput’s fans and it has crossed over a thousand likes within a few hours. It has also been retweeted over 400 times. Fans are voicing support for a thorough CBI inquiry for SSR's deathcase in the comments section of the post. Here is the official social media post by the actor:

The road to Justice begins for the family. The voice of the people has been heard. All those who sat in silence and now try to celebrate this big step. shame on you !!! #SushantSinghRajput — Upen Patel (@upenpatelworld) August 5, 2020

On the work front, Upen Patel was last seen in the 2019 action thriller Chanakya. The film is directed by Thiru and written by Abburi Ravi along with Thiru. It features actors like Zareen Khan, Mir Sarwar, Nassar, and Mehreen Pirzada in the lead roles. The film featured Tottempudi Gopichand in the role of Arjun, also known as Ramakrishna, a RAW agent from Delhi, who always succeeded in capturing the terrorists. It was one of the top blockbusters of 2019.

In the film, Upen Patel plays the role of the main antagonist named Sohail. He is the son of another don named Ibraham Qureshi and their goal is to destroy India. Patel's performance in the film has been widely acclaimed.

