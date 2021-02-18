Rana Daggubati Gives Epic Reply To Netflix As Bhallaladeva, Recalls 'Baahubali' Dialogue

Actor Rana Daggubati who mesmerized fans with his stellar performance as the protagonist Bhalladeva in the magnum opus film Baahubali has raised the bar in the Indian film Industry. Recently, the actor showed active participation in an interactive session started by Netflix. The digital streaming platform took to Twitter and shared a post on villains and their favourite pickup lines.

Rana Daggubati's banter with Netflix

Netflix wrote, “Your favourite villain once said....” Rana was the first one to comment and recalled dialogue from the popular film. Sharing the same, he wrote in Telegu, “What will be the release beyond what has changed?” Netflix who was thrilled to hear from Rana who played an iconic villain on the big screen wrote, “Bhallaladeva gave us a reply”

Your favourite villain once said... — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) February 17, 2021

“Maranani minchina vedudala em untundhi Kattapa, anubhavinchani patekellu kadu chacee daka anubhavinchani” #Bhalladeva ;) — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) February 17, 2021



Soon the banter between Rana and Netflix was joined by his fans as one of the users who was impressed by the dialogue wrote, “But that's what you said as a villain. We want you to be a villain,” to which the Baby actor was quick enough to reply and wrote, “No one has the guts to say yet.” Another user expressed his love for the actor and asked him about his future endeavours about sharing screen space with Prabhas. Rana responded to the request by sharing the poster of Baahubali where the two bloodstained actors can be seen fiercely looking at each other. Captioning the post, the actor wrote, “When it comes to matching this boy, it's difficult.”

Areee! Bhallaladeva manaki reply ichhadu ra! — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) February 17, 2021

Love u Anna malla darling tho eppudu chudagalamo ninnu🙂 — SALAAR Kishore (@KishoreDarlingg) February 17, 2021

Kani adi meeru villain ga chepindi..meku villain chepinadi kavali maku — B.vijay kumar (@bvijay72) February 17, 2021

Chepae Dammu Enka evariki raledu ;) — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) February 17, 2021

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Prabhas has kickstarted shooting for his next, Salaar with KGF director Prasanth Neel. He will be seen playing a violent and never-before-seen avatar in the upcoming film. On the other hand, Rana is looking forward to the release of his much-anticipated film, Haathi Mere Saathi. The film is set to release on March 26. The film was simultaneously shot in Tamil as Kaadan, and in Telugu as Aranya.

