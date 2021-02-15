Ram Charan, Upasana, Rana Daggubati & Miheeka Bajaj Enjoy Valentine's Day Lunch Together

On the occasion of Valentine’s Day 2021, actor Ram Charan and wife Upasana met Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati and wife Miheeka for a lunch together. The celebrity couple were joined by other acquaintances and were seen bonding over food on the most romantic day of the year. Here’s taking a quick look at their Valentine’s day lunch.

Rana Daggubati’s wife Miheeka, on February 14, took to Instagram, to share a picture of them posing together alongside close friends and family. The photo sees everyone sharing a contagious smile as the camera captures them. Rocking smart casuals, this celebrity get-together became the talk of the town as soon as the photo surfaced on the photo-sharing application.

While Ram Charan and wife Upasana opted to sport an all-black ensemble, on the other hand, Rana donned a full-sleeve t-shirt. Wife Miheeka shelled out fashion goals in her long-sleeve jacket attire. Take a look at the photo below:

Soon after the lunch, Ram Charan and Upasana spend some quality time together with their pet dog. Going by Upasana’s Instagram story, it appears that the trio went on a romantic ride together. While sharing the photo, Upasana wished a ‘happy Valentine’s day’ to Ram who is riding the car. Check out the photo here:

On the professional front, Ram Charan is all set to play a cameo role in father Chiranjeevi’s action drama, Acharya. Helmed by Koratala Siva, the movie stars Kajal Aggarwal as the female lead. Post this, Ram will also appear in SS Rajamouli’s period action film RRR. The plot of the film narrates a fictional story about Indian freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, who fought fiercely against the British Raj and the Nizam of Hyderabad.

On the other hand, Rana Daggubati is gearing up for the release of his Pan-India drama movie Kaadan. Directed by Prabhu Solomon, the film will simultaneously release in Telugu as Aranya and in Hindi as Haathi Mere Saathi. The cast of each language is slightly different from another. Apart from this, Rana will also be seen in Madai Thiranthu, Virata Parvam and yet untitled remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum.

