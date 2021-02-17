Rana Daggubati Celebrates Four Years Of War Film 'Ghazi Attack' On Instagram

Indian film actor Rana Daggubati took to Instagram on Thursday to celebrate the release of the 2017 war film Ghazi Attack. The film directed by Sankalp Reddy was released on February 17, 2017. Rana Daggubati played the lead role of Lieutenant Commander Arjun Varma in the film. Look at his post here!

Rana Daggubati's 'Ghazi Attack' celebrates fourth anniversary

Rana Daggubati wrote about the film on Instagram captioning, " #4YearsofGhaziAttack. What an honour to be part of this sensational masterpiece! Ghazi Attack was meant to be a short film but turned out to be a National Award-winning movie and proud moment for Telugu cinema. Thank you, Niranjan, @pvpcinema @madhie1 and #SankalpReddy for ensuring that we told a great story. Cheers to the team." [sic] Here's a look at what fans reacted to Daggubati's celebration post!

'Ghazi Attack' cast and plot details

Rana Daggubati's Ghazi Attack featured an ensemble cast that included Atul Kulkarni, Kay Kay Menon, Taapsee Pannu, Rahul Singh and Satyadev Kancharana. The film which was shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu tells the story of an executive naval officer (Daggubati) and his team who are in charge of a submarine of the Indian Navy, which remained underwater for 18 days. The film based on real events depicts the courage of the crew aboard the Indian submarine INS Karanj (S21), which destroyed the Pakistani PNS Ghazi when it trespassed into Indian waters to destroy INS Vikrant on the shores of Visakhapatnam. The film became a moderate box office success, but received critical acclaim and eventually won the National Award for Best Telugu Feature Film in 2018.

Rana Daggubati on work front

Rana Daggubati is well known for his roles in the Baahubali films which have made him popular in the regional cinema space. This year Rana Daggubati has two regional films in the pipeline; Kaadan and the historical drama Virata Parvam. He is also currently filming an untitled remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum, a Malayalam action thriller film directed by Sachy and co-starring Pawan Kumar. On the television, Daggubati will return with his popular chat show No.1 Yaari with Rana season 3.

