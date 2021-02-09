Rana Daggubati 'rebuilds' Body As He Sweats It Out At The Gym; Fan Says 'Rana Hulk Back'

On February 8, 2021, actor Rana Daggubati took to his official Instagram handle and shared a short video clip featuring himself. In the video, Rana can be seen doing an intense workout in the gym. In the caption, he informed his fans that he is ‘building back basics’. The actor’s Insta has been giving major fitness goals to his fans and followers. Take a look at his latest post.

Rana Daggubati's workout video

Rana Daggubati's fitness

In the short video clip, the Baahubali star can be seen wearing a black tee and black shorts. The actor added a black watch to his gym outfit. He is doing an intense workout in the gym while looking into the camera. While sharing the video, Rana simply captioned, “Building back basics!! ‘#Rebuild’”. As soon as the video was uploaded, many of his fans were quick enough to like the post and drop lovely comments.

Several fans dropped red hearts and fire emoticons. A fan commented, “U must tk care of ur health too”. Another one wrote, “Hulk is back in action” with several heart-eyed faces and fire emoticons. A user complimenting him wrote, “U look hotter only with beard” with several fire emoticons. Another one commented, “Ballal Deva is back” with a fire emoticon.

Rana Daggubati is an active Instagram user who frequently updates his fans on what he is up to. On February 1, 2021, Rana shared a picture informing his fans that he has opened a clinic named Happy Head Wellness & IV Clinic. In the caption, he simply wrote, “We all deserve a makeover for our mind, body and soul, especially during times like these. I am excited to launch Happy Head Wellness & IV Clinic. Come be a Happy Head you’ve always wanted to be!”.

On the work front, the actor will next be seen in a Telugu flick Virata Parvam, starring alongside Sai Pallavi. Directed by Venu Udugula and produced by D Suresh Babu and Sudhakar Cherukuri, the film will hit the cinemas on April 30, 2021. On January 28, 2021, the actor shared a poster of the film and informed his fans about the release. He can be seen dressed as a Naxalite in the poster.

Image Source: Rana Daggubati's Instagram

