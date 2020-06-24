Rana Daggubati Commends Keerthy Suresh For Her Stellar Performance In 'Penguin'

Keerthy Suresh recently featured in the Tamil mystery-thriller film Penguin. Penguin is the second major Tamil film to get an OTT release during the pandemic. The film premiered on Amazon Prime Video on June 19, 2020, and was released in three languages, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. S

everal celebs have already praised Keerthy Suresh's amazing performance in the film. Even actor Rana Daggubati recently took to social media to commend Keerthy Suresh's for her stellar acting.

Rana Daggubati praises Keerthy Suresh for her amazing performance in Penguin

Taking to social media, Rana Daggubati posted a short review for Keerthy Suresh's latest film, Penguin. Rana Daggubati revealed that he had just caught up on the "amazing" film over the weekend. Rana Daggubati commended the entire team behind Penguin.

Rana Daggubati then added that Keerthy Suresh lived and breathed her character in the film. Moreover, Keerthy Suresh's character in the film was much older than her, but according to Rana Daggubati, Keerthy still managed to prove her finesse as an outstanding performer. Rana Daggubati then asked his fans to miss out on the film and asked them to watch Penguin on Amazon prime video.

Penguin was helmed by debutant director Eashvar Karthic. Moreover, the film was produced by popular filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj. The music for the film was given by Santhosh Narayanan and the cinematography was done by Kharthik Phalani. The story of Penguin follows Rhythm, a mother who is pregnant with her second child from her second marriage.

However, Rhythm starts remembering her firstborn son, who was kidnapped by a mysterious stranger several years ago. Rhythm then decides to go on an adventure to find her missing son and save him from his kidnapper. Keerthy Suresh plays the lead role of Rhythm (Ritu). Other prominent actors in the film are Linga as Raghu, Madhampatty Rangaraj as Gautham Siddharth, Master Advaith as Ajay, and Mathi as David.

Meanwhile, Rana Daggubati is all set to feature in the upcoming Tamil film Kaadan. The movie was initially set to release on April 02, 2020, but was pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Kaadan is directed by Prabhu Solomon.

