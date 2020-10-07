Rana Daggubati opens Up About His Love Story With Miheeka Bajaj; Details Here

South Indian actor Rana Daggubati talked about his love story in his recent episode of No Filter Neha Season 5. The star recalled how he decided to marry Miheeka Bajaj on the show. The actor revealed that he had known his now-wife for a long time before they tied the knot. Here is all that Rana Daggubati spoke about his love story with Miheeka Bajaj on No Filter Neha Season 5.

Rana Daggubati talks about his love story

In the recent episode of No Filter Neha Season 5, Rana Daggubati revealed that he knew Miheeka Bajaj for a long time. The actor said that the latter went to school with his sister. He added that there are a few people who shift from Hyderabad to Mumbai. Moving ahead, Rana Daggubati said that they started talking amid the COVID-19 lockdown. The actor said that he felt right about the same. He concluded by saying that when good things happen, he does not question them too much and just goes for them. The actor added that everyone has got a timeline and said that it was fine.

Rana Daggubati married Miheeka Bajaj in a studio

Rana Daggubati also recalled how he married Miheeka Bajaj amid the pandemic. The actor said that he decided to go for a studio, which was five minutes away from his home. Following the safety norms and social distancing, he called less than 30 people at his wedding. After getting everyone tested for COVID-19, they attended the ceremony in the lawn. Check out some of the pictures from Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's wedding:

Talking about family attending the function, Rana Daggubati said that he shot his wedding in VR and sent the same to them, who could not be at the ceremony. The actor said that he sent them VR headsets along with sweets and other things for family and friends to watch it live. Explaining about the virtual reality, he said that the viewers feel like they are at the wedding.

