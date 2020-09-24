Rana Daggubati Celebrates 49 Years Of Iconic Telugu Movie 'Prem Nagar'; See Posts

The iconic Telugu movie, Prem Nagar is celebrating 49 years of its release. Many stalwarts from the South Indian industry have marked the special occasion on social media. One among them is Rana Daggubati who put up two posts to hail the blockbuster movie from yesteryear. Here's what this is about.

Rana Daggubati marks 49 years of Prem Nagar on Instagram

On Rana Daggubati's Instagram, the actor posted pictures to hail the 49 years of Telugu movie, Prem Nagar. Both the photos are fan arts of Akkineni Nageswara Rao's character from the movie. The first picture shows the character with his eyes drooped down while the second shows him with the iconic glasses on. The caption to the second post only had fire emojis. Check out the posts here:

Suresh Productions' Facebook account has also hailed the 49 years of Prem Nagar. The caption to the post reads, "Celebrating 49 years of #PremNagar Thank you to everyone for making it such a success and a classic! #49YearsforPremNagar". Take a look here:

Image credit: Suresh Productions Facebook

The plot of Prem Nagar revolved around a rich man named Kalyan and a middle-class girl named Latha. Kalyan is the spoiled, rich son of a businessman, and also an alcoholic. Latha meanwhile is the highest-earning member of her family. To support her family more, she takes up the job as Kalyan's secretary. After her arrival, Kalyan's life changes for the better. However, the happy ending to their love story gets jeopardised after Latha gets falsely accused of stealing jewellery and Kalyan spurns her.

However, Kalyan soon overhears the servants talking about Latha's innocence and goes to apologise. She refuses him and instead decides to marry another man. Kalyan's health deteriorates but he still goes to attend her wedding. Confusion leads to everyone thinking Latha wants to marry him and her marriage breaks off. However, Kalyan in the meantime had consumed poison out of grief. But at the last moment, he is saved and his mother announces that they should get married.

The Telugu classic, Prem Nagar released in the year 1971 and cast Akkineni Nageswara Rao, Vanisri, S. V. Ranga Rao and Daggubati Venkatesh in lead roles. The film had been helmed by K. S. Prakash Rao while the production was bankrolled by Suresh Productions. K. V. Mahadevan composed music for the Telugu classic.

Image credit: Rana Daggubati Instagram, sureshproductionsyt Instagram

