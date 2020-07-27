Rana Daggubati Opens Up About His Views On Nepotism, Says It Comes With Responsibility

Rana Daggubati is one of the most outspoken and straight forward actors in the entertainment industry. During a recent talk with entertainment daily, Rana Daggubati opened up about his views on the ongoing topic of debate, which is nepotism in the film industry. Read ahead to know what are the Baahubali star's view on the subject.

Rana Daggubati's view on nepotism

Recently, while having a candid chat with an entertainment daily, Rana Daggubati spoke about many things, including his fiancé Miheeka Bajaj, their upcoming and awaited wedding, and most notably, nepotism. The South star said that nepotism derives from the basic Indian understanding of what a family is. He said that people who are born in well-to-do families in the movie industry are privileged.

Talking in-depth of the subject, Rana said that without having a skill, one cannot last. The actor said that nepotism comes from the basic Indian understanding of what a family is. If somebody’s father has worked very hard to achieve something in life, then he will provide those things to his children in all means possible, be it knowledge or capital.

And in doing so, those children automatically become a part of the privileged section of the society and no one can take that away. Giving his own example, Rana Daggubati said that even in the situation of a nation-wide lockdown, they had to run a company with over 600 employees, paying them a salary.

They had to make sure that the organisation is back to its feet soon. There's always a responsibility attached to it, and there's no option of giving up as one has got to keep getting better, mentioned Rana Daggubati in the interview.

In the 30-minute-long and candid chat, Rana Daggubati also spoke about the ongoing OTT platform vs theatre debate. The actor said that every time a new platform comes up, it serves as a treasure trove of talents.

OTT platforms are a democratic place for an artist as it is able to give one the freedom to tell stories that they like. OTT platforms give flexibility to moviemakers and talented people. It is here to stay and people will get to see some more interesting content. In terms of big-budget movies, theatres will be the way because it becomes an experience on the whole. Rana Daggubati said that people will get to see more big-budget movies in the theatres and movies that are drama-driven.

