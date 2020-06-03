Rana Daggubati Wishes His Favourite Comic Book Character 'Shikari Shambu' A Happy Birthday

The world is currently on a halt due to the global pandemic. Even in a quarantined situation like this, Indian artists never fail to entertain their fans. There are some Indian artists, who against all odds, are continuing to stay positive. One such actor is Rana Daggubatti who has often been spotted posting goofy pictures and videos to get a smile on the faces of his fans. He recently posted on social media, wishing a very happy birthday to Shikari Shambu, the famous comic book character.

Rana Daggubati’s birthday wish for Shikari Shambu

Rana Daggubati has always made the headlines for his lively and goofy nature. On June 3, 2020, the actor took to his official Instagram handle to wish his favourite cartoon character, Shikari Shambu a very happy birthday. His caption for the post read, “And a Happy birthday to you!! Mr.ShikariShambu!! Thank for making our childhood so entertaining ❤️💥💥💥 @tinklecomicsstudio”.

Along with fans spamming the post with comments, actor Rhea Chakraborty was also spotted commenting on the post. Her comment read, “I love shikari shambhu my fav ! 👌”. Having recognised the post, actor and influencer, Priya Mani Raj also commented on the post. Her comment read, “He’s too good!!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣”. Rana Daggubati’s post received more than 30,000 likes in just a couple of minutes.

About Shikari Shambu

Shikari Shambu is an Indian comic character created by Vasant Halbe and Luis Fernandes for the Tinkle magazine in 1983. Shikari Shambu is one of the most popular characters of Tinkle. Shambu is a cowardly and lazy shikari (hunter) whom the rest of the world perceives as courageous. He always tries to run away from dangerous animals, but due to some stroke of luck he always ends up as a hero. He lives with his wife Shanti.

In The Legend of Shikari Shambu, Tinkle’s 573rd magazine, it was revealed that Shambu, before being called ‘Shikari’ Shambu, fell on a tiger and knocked him out. It was after this incident that he got the name ‘Shikari’ Shambu. He is shown as always wearing his large hunting hat, that covers his eyes and green pant and shirt. He carries a large rifle that he never uses properly.

