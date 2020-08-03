Rana Daggubati Unveils 'Akashavaani' Poster; Calls The Team 'super Fun'

Recently, actor Rana Daggubati unveiled the poster for the much-anticipated Telegu film, Akashavaani, which features a young boy hanging upside down, with the help of a rope. Taking to his Twitter handle, Rana Daggubati also gave a shoutout to the ‘super fun team behind the movie’. Take a look at the poster shared:

Poster of Aakashavaani

Sharing the poster on his Twitter handle, the director of Akashvaani, Ashwin Gangaraju hinted that the movie's basic premise might revolve around a story of friendship, as the caption read 'The bond beyond form'. More so, the poster was released on the occasion of Friendship Day. However, the makers of the upcoming film have not yet disclosed other details about the film.

All about Akashvaani:

Ashwin Gangaraju, who has earlier worked as an assistant director for SS Rajamouli’ in the Baahubali series- Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, is now making his debut with the film, Aakashavaani. The film also introduces Kaala Bhairava as a music director and Sreekar Prasad is handling the editing. While the dialogues of the film are penned by Sai Madhav Burra, Mohan has been roped in as an art director for the movie.

Meanwhile, Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj are planning to tie the knot on August 8, a leading news daily recently reported. As per reports, both the families are currently busy planning the logistics, quashing earlier reports that suggested that Rana and Miheeka have put their wedding plans on ice due to the coronavirus outbreak. Earlier, Rana Daggubati’s father, Suresh Babu mentioned in an interview that the wedding will happen in Hyderabad in the presence of friends and families of the bride and groom.

On the professional front:

Reportedly, the production firm Sithara Entertainment, which has produced a number of successful films like Jersey and Premam, has acquired the Telugu and Tamil remake rights of the much-loved Malayalam film, Ayyapannum Koshiyum. Reportedly, the South India heartthrob Nandamuri Balakrishna apparently approached the production house and expressed his interest to play one of the leads in the film. If the reports are to be believed, the makers are in talks with actor Rana Daggubati to reprise Prithviraj's role in the remake.

