Rana Daggubati Hits 4 Million On Instagram, Extends Gratitude To Fans 'for The Power'

Southern superstar Rana Daggubati reached the status of a worldwide superstar with his megahit Baahubali franchise. Now, the actor has completed another milestone. He has hit 4 million followers on Instagram. And to celebrate this joyful achievement, Rana shared a congratulatory post thanking his fans for the immense support. See the post -

The Tollywood superstar Rana Daggubati, a few hours ago, took to his social media and shared a post announcing his milestone of completing 4 million fans following on Instagram. He posted a screenshot of his profile, highlighting the "4M" part. On the picture, Rana Daggaubati wrote: "Now the force of 4 Million" with joyous emojis and "Hell ya Thank you for the power". Take a look.

Fans' reactions

Rana Daggubati's fans also went gaga over the news. Several of them extended their well-wishings in the comment section and hailed his acting skills. They were spotted congratulating the Dum Maaro Dum actor with party poppers and heart stickers. Check out a few comments below.

Picture Credits: Rana Daggubati's Instagram comment section

Meanwhile, in Bollywood, Varun Dhawan and Deepika Padukone also completed an Instagram milestone. Varun Dhawan crossed 30 million followers on Instagram. To celebrate the happy occurrence, he shared a celebratory video while recalling his journey in the Bollywood. The video showcased his precious moments from his films like Street Dancer 3D, Judwa 2, Dilwale, Humpty Sharma ki Dulhaniya and many more. While captioning the post, Varun thanked Steven Roy Thomas for the edit. The actor thanked his fans and several fan clubs for showering their love on him.

On the other hand, Deepika Padukone hit 50 million followers mark on Instagram. The Bajirao Mastani actor was showered with a number of tribute videos and edits from various fan pages. Deepika also reshared some fans' Instagram stories thanking them for the gesture. A few videos posted by fans showcased Deepika Padukone's social media posts, while some of them also marked her various roles in the Hindi film industry so far. In some of these fans' posts, Deepika Padukone was also wished with personalised handwritten letters.

