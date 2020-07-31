Rana Daggubati Opens Up About His Upcoming Wedding Plans With Miheeka Bajaj

Back in May this year, actor Rana Daggubati revealed that he was getting married to Miheeka Bajaj. He even shared a photo on Instagram after "she said yes" to his proposal. Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's wedding will reportedly take place at the Taj Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Rana Daggubati's wedding will be a private gathering with close family. In a recent interview with a news organisation, Rana Daggubati finally opened up about his wedding plans.

Rana Daggubati opens up about his wedding plans with Miheeka Bajaj

Speaking to a news organisation, Rana Daggubati revealed that he was set to get married on August 8, 2020. Talking about his wedding day, the actor stated that it will be a small, simple, and happy event. Rana Daggubati added that he and Miheeka Bajaj are keeping their wedding a private affair due to the current state of the world during the pandemic. The actor further stated that there were many friends and family members who they wanted to invite for their wedding.

However, Rana Daggubati added that it was going to be a "little" wedding. Rana Daggubati mentioned that he and Miheeka Bajaj were just reacting to how the world is right now. Meanwhile, Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj completed their Roka ceremony only a few days after the actor proposed. Rana Daggubati even shared photos of his Roka ceremony with Miheeka Bajaj, and wrote that it was finally "official". Their ceremony was a private event attended by close friends and family.

On the work front, Rana Daggubati is set to feature in multiple upcoming movies. His next film will be Kaadan, which is a drama film directed by Prabhu Solomon. Kaadan was simultaneously filmed in three languages, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. The movie's Telugu name is Aranya while its Hindi name is Haathi Mere Saathi.

Alongside Rana Daggubati, the movie also stars Vishnu Vishal, Pulkit Samrat, Zoya Hussain, and Shriya Pilgaonkar in important roles. Kaadan was produced by Eros International. The movie was set to release on April 02, 2020, however, its release was indefinitely delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

