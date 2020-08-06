Rana Daggubati's Fiance Miheeka Bajaj Dons A Boho Look For Her Haldi Ceremony; See Pics

Tollywood actor Rana Daggubati is all set to tie the knot with fiancé Miheeka Bajaj on August 8, 2020, at Ramanaidu Studios in Hyderabad. And prior to the much-awaited wedding, pictures from the Haldi ceremony have been making rounds on the internet. In the pictures, Miheeka opted for a Boho look for the Haldi ceremony.

Several social media handles have been sharing pictures of Miheeka’s look for the ceremony. Miheeka sported a dandelion yellow coloured lehenga with green patchwork on her blouse for the ceremony. The outfit also consisted of golden borders and intricate designs. She completed her look with seashell jewellery and opted for well-done brows, brownish beige eyelids, blush pink highlighter and pink lips. She opted for a wavy hairdo to go with her entire look.

Miheeka and relatives of Rana Daggubati participated in the Haldi ceremony. The residence of Miheeka and the street leading up to her home were adorned with yellow and white flowers. Take a look at the pictures below.

Several fans have been commenting on the post. They have also been reposting the pictures on their gram and writing all things nice. One of the users wrote, “So beautiful”. While the other one wrote, “totally love this”. The posts have also been receiving several likes. Take a look at a few comments below.

Rana talks about his fiancé

During an exclusive interview with India Today, Rana revealed that he will get married to Miheeka on August 8. During the interview, Rana also went on to speak about his ladylove where he said that his fiancée lives 3 km away from his house. He also added that his fiancé is a lovely person and they also make a great pair. The Baahubali actor added that they draw positive energy from one another.

About Rana and Miheeka

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj have been dating for many years. However, the couple managed to keep their relationship under wraps throughout the whole time. For the uninitiated, Miheeka Bajaj is the director of event production company Dew Drop Development Company.

