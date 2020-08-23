Rana Daggubati's Role In Baby Is Linked To Taapsee Pannu's Role In Naam Shabana, Know How?

Though South superstar Rana Daggubati has featured in limited Bollywood films, he has aced every role he has ever essayed on celluloid. One of Rana's most notable performance in a Hindi film was in 2015's Baby. The Baahubali actor played a significant role in the action-thriller. Two years later, the prequel of Baby released titled Naam Shabana and Bollywood diva Taapsee Pannu played the lead role in the movie. But, do you that Rana Daggubati's character in Baby has a special connection with Taapsee's character in Naam Shabana?

Rana Daggubati's Character In Baby Shares A Special Connection With Taapsee Pannu's Role In 'Naam Shabana'

Taapsee Pannu's 2017 film Naam Shabana is the sequel of Rana Daggubati starrer Baby. In the movie Baby, starring Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Taapsee Pannu and Rana Daggubati, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor played the role of a Jai Singh. Baby is helmed by popular filmmaker Neeraj Pandey. However, Shivam Nair directed its prequel, Naam Shabana. Rana's character in Baby movie is that of a secret intelligence agent who is on a mission to save the country. As per IMDb trivia, in Taapsee Pannu's Naam Shabana her screen boyfriend's name in the film is also Jai, who is killed in the 2017 film.

Guilty actor Taher Shabbir played Taapsee's love interest in Naam Shabana, who is murdered in front of her eyes. Even though Rana Daggubati and Taapsee Pannu's reel- boyfriend's character's names are the same yet, in none of the two films Pannu and Daggubati shared screen space. However, in the climax scene of Baby, all the characters of the secret Indian team on the mission in the film do assemble for a selfie, including Rana and Taapsee Pannu.

Post, Naam Shabana, the third instalment of action-thriller has not come out yet. Thus it is difficult to say whether Rana Daggubati's character in Baby and Taapsee Pannu's reel-boyfriend in Naam Shabana had any sort of relation with each other or not apart from sharing a common name 'Jai'. Coming to the box-office collection of these movies, both the films did a great job. Rana Daggubati starrer Baby earned ₹142.99 crores while Naam Shabana minted ₹56.09 crores at the box-office.

