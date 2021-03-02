Rana Daggubati Starrer 'Haathi Mere Saathi' Release Date Announced, Check Here

Rana Daggubati's highly anticipated Tamil language movie Kaadan's release date has been announced. The movie is slated to hit the cinemas on March 26, 2021. The movie was simultaneously shot in Telugu and Hindi. The Telugu and Hindi titles are Aranya and Haathi Mere Saathi, respectively. Kaadan is 2021's first trilingual film. Trailer for the Tamil and Telugu versions to release on March 3, 2021. Haathi Mere Saathi's trailer is scheduled to release on March 4, 2021. Here is the teaser of the film:

Also Read | Rana Daggubati Gives Fans A Peek Into Kaadan, Aranya, Haathi Mere Saathi Dubbing Session

The teaser gives the audience a glimpse into the scenic location of a forest and Bandev's close friendship with the elephants and other animals in the forest. The teaser also gives a brief idea of the main storyline. The people who live in and nearby the forests go to extreme means to protect the forest and their four-legged friends from corporate enslavement.

2021's first trilingual film

The movie Kaadan brings to light the grave issue of elephant abuse. The anticipation around the film is quite high. The movie was first announced in 2017. After latching onto a release in 2020, it was sadly postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, after a year-long wait and several other delays, Haathi Mere Saathi is finally going to greet the audience in theatres. The title of each version touches upon the theme of the forest and animals. The Tamil title Kaadan means 'Forester', Telugu title Aranya means 'Forest', and the Hindi title Haathi Mere Saathi means 'Elephants are my friends'.

Also Read | DYK Rana Daggubati Is A True Kabaddi Enthusiast & Brand Ambassador Of Pro Kabaddi League?

The film was shot simultaneously in three languages features a slightly different cast in each version. Along with Rana Daggubati in the lead as Bandev, Vishnu Vishal will be seen as a mahout in Telugu and Tamil versions. Pulkit Samrat will replace Vishal in the Hindi version. Shriya Pilgaonkar and Zoya Hussain also have prominent roles in the film.

Also Read | Rana Daggubati Starrer 'Viraat Parvam' Makers Announce New Song 'Kolu Kolu' Release Date

Rana Daggubati's upcoming films

Other than Kaadan, Rana Daggubati is also slated to appear opposite Sai Pallavi in Viraataparvam. The makers have released a teaser and a song 'Kolu Kolu' from the film. The Telugu-language movie is slated to release on April 30, 2021. He is also going to star in the yet-untitled Telugu remake of the Malayalam action thriller film Ayyappanum Koshiyum.

Also Read | 'Haathi Mere Saathi' Shoot Was Scheduled As Per Elephant Unni's Dates, Reveals Director

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.