Rana Daggubati Starrer 'Viraat Parvam' Makers Announce New Song 'Kolu Kolu' Release Date

Rana Daggubati is gearing up for the release of his next Telugu film titled Viraat Parvam opposite actor Sai Pallavi, written and directed by Venu Udugula. The plot revolves around the Naxalite movement that took place in the Telangana region in the 1990s. The producers of the Telugu language movie, Suresh Productions took to their official Instagram handle today to announce the release date of Viraat Parvam's first song titled Kolu Kolu. The makers shared a still from the film featuring the lead actor Sai Pallavi as well.

Viraat Parvam's first song announcement

Suresh Productions took to their official Instagram handle earlier today to announce the release date of Viraat Parvam's first single titled Kolu Kolu. Their caption read, "The longest waits are the ones for our loved ones! #ViraataParvam First Single #KoluKolu to be out on 25th Feb." The picture posted on the social networking site was of Sai Pallavi, who portrays the character of Vennela in Viraat Parvam. She could be seen in a green and yellow saree, striking an elegant dance post and smiling away. By the looks of it, it seemed like Sai was standing in a temple premises. The film has music composed by Suresh Bobbili.

The post garnered close to 3k likes within an hour of posting and fans of Sai Pallavi and Rana Daggubatti bombarded the comments section with praises and compliments. While one follower wrote, "Superb look", another stated that he is eagerly waiting for the track as well as the film to hit the screens. You can have a look at some of the comments here.

About Rana Daggubati's new movie

Rana Daggubati is often seen experimenting with his roles in several movies, mostly action films. He's also popular for playing the role of antagonists in many flicks including the blockbuster Bahubali franchise. On the work front, Rana Daggubati's movies which will be releasing this year include Kaadan and Viraat Parvam. Kaadan is a drama film directed by Prabhu Solomon and also features actors Vishnu Vishal, Pulkit Samrat, and Shriya Pilgaonkar. The film will be releasing on March 26, 2021, after being delayed because of the pandemic. The other film, Viraat Parvam will hit screens on April 30, 2021, and will feature Priyamani, Nandita Das, Naveen Chandra, Zarina Wahab, Easwari Rao, and Sai Chand play supporting roles.

Image Credits: Rana Daggubati official Instagram Account

