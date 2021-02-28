DYK Rana Daggubati Is A True Kabaddi Enthusiast & Brand Ambassador Of Pro Kabaddi League?

Rana Daggubati has been showing his interest in the sport of Kabaddi for many years. It is one of the most popular sports in India, with the country’s team dominating by winning all three Kabaddi World Cup tournaments held till now. The Baahubali actor has also been a brand ambassador of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Rana Daggubatti's enthusiasm for Kabaddi

Pro Kabaddi is a professional-level Kabaddi league in India. It has 12 teams competing against each other to take home the trophy. South Indian actor Rana Daggubati has been associated with the Telugu Titans team, which represents Hyderabad / Vizag. The actor’s passion for the game can be seen with his position as the brand ambassador of Pro Kabaddi in season three.

ProKabaddi.com has Raga Daggubati sharing his excitement about being the league’s brand ambassador in 2016. He said that he is “extremely happy” to be associated with Star Sports Pro Kabaddi. The actor mentioned that for him Kabaddi has always been a “fun sport” growing up and he is excited that Star India has pushed the envelope in promoting the sport and making it even more popular in this format. Daggubati noted that he was “particularly excited” to meet the “amazingly talented” players as he was also their fan.

Rana Daggubati has been seen supporting Telugu Titans at many games. He has even been a part of some of their training sessions, trying his hands in the sport. Take a look at some of his pictures with the team and at the Pro Kabaddi League.

Besides Kabaddi, Rana Daggubati has also shown a keen interest in Football. He joined Indian Super League (ISL) in 2019 as co-owner of Hyderabad Football Club. The other owners are Varun Tripuaneni and Vijay Madduri. The team played their inaugural match on October 25, 20219. Their first season in the ISL wasn’t great as they finished in 10th place.

