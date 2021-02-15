Rana Daggubati Gives Fans A Peek Into Kaadan, Aranya, Haathi Mere Saathi Dubbing Session

Actor Rana Daggubati's highly-anticipated film, Kaadan in Tamil, Aranya in Telugu and Haathi Mere Saathi in Hindi is all set to finally hit the silver screen on March 26, 2021, after suffering multiple delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ahead of the film's release, Daggubati has now given fans a peek into his dubbing sessions for the upcoming film to hike fans' excitement for the Prabhu Solomon directorial. In the BTS video shared by him from the dubbing studio, the Housefull 4 actor reveals the entire process of dubbing while he can also be seen showcasing his intense dialogue delivery for one of the scenes in the upcoming trilingual film.

Rana Daggubati dubs for 'Kaadan'/ 'Aranya'/ 'Haathi Mere Saathi'

The National Film Award-winning actor Rana Daggubati, who predominantly works in Tollywood, carved a niche for himself as a pan-India actor ever since he starred in both the Baahubali films. Now, ever since its inception, there has been a lot of anticipation around Rana's upcoming trilingual film, Kaadan/ Aranya /Haathi Mere Saathi. As the film, which is based on real-life events about elephants' conservation, is all set for a March release, lead actor Rana Daggubati shared a glimpse of his dubbing sessions for the trilingual film.

Yesterday, i.e. February 14, 2021, the 36-year-old took to his Instagram handle to share a video clip of himself dubbing for his part in the film. In the video, he is seen sporting a casual look, comprising a black jacket over a white tee paired with white shorts, as he gave some highly-energetic dialogue deliveries. Sharing the video on Instagram, he wrote, "Dubbing sessions for #Aranya / #HaathiMereSaathi / #Kaadan. Telugu Tamil Hindi dubbed and shot in 3 languages for the first time!! See you in cinemas (sic)".

Check out Rana Daggubati's Instagram post below:

The film was officially announced back in December 2017, while its first look was unveiled in January 2018. Although it was originally slated to hit the big screen on April 2, 2020, the film's release date was postponed to Sankranti 2021 because of the Coronavirus pandemic. However, due to unspecified reasons, the release date of the Prabhu Solomon directorial was pushed again to March 26, 2021.

