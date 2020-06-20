Throwback When 'Baahubali' Star Rana Daggubati Shared Pics Of Hand-written Dialogues

The news of Rana Daggubati's Roka ceremony with his girlfriend Miheeka Bajaj broke the internet a few days back. All his well-wishers showered the Baahubali superstar with congratulations on his new journey. Rana Daggubbati is counted amongst the most celebrated movie stars down South. His stint in Baahubali gave him international recognition. Remembering his Baahubali days, Rana shared pics of handwritten dialogues on social media. Take a look.

When Rana Daggubati shared pics of hand-written dialogues from Baahubali

Helmed by S.S Rajamouli, Baahubali became an iconic film on Indian Cinema. Baahubali was made in two parts, first Baahubali: The Beginning and second Baahubali: The Conclusion. The buzz and anticipation around these films was beyond imagination. Rana Daggubati played an antagonist in Baahubali named Bhallaldeva, who, blinded by the thirst of power, kills his cousin and others. Rana Daggubati on his official twitter handle shared a few pictures of hand-written dialogues from his portion in Baahubali series.

As soon as you will read them, you will recall them immediately. The pics of handwritten dialogues are from his scenes in Baahubali. The handwritten script pictures show the amount of passion with which the entire cast and crew worked on this gigantic film over the years. Baahubali did mountainous business at the box-office and minted over Rs.1800 crores worldwide. Rana in Baahubali, played a negative shade in the movie, but his stupendous performance was highly lauded by both critics and audiences.

When Rana Daggubati shared these pics, the actor did get a little overwhelmed by the memories of filming Baahubali over years. Apart from Rana Daggubatti, Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, and Tamannaah Bhatia played lead roles in the revenge drama. On the work front, Rana Daggubatti will be next seen in Venu Udugul's Virata Parvam.

Venu Udugul's Virata Parvam stars Rana alongside Sai Pallavi, Priyamani and Nandita Das. It is touted to be a romantic- action film. Rana also tried his luck in comedy with Sajid N and Farhad Samji's Housefull 4. He essayed the role of Gama in the movie, and fans were in awe of his performance. Housefull 4 was a commercial success at the box-office as well.

